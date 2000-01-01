2023 Laureates Awards Celebration

Created by the Association of Rice Alumni, the Laureates Awards Program recognizes highly distinguished individuals for extraordinary achievements and contributions to their professions, local communities and Rice University. This year, recipients include beloved professors, visionary trailblazers, generous volunteers and more.

The special evening will include a reception with the honorees, a formal dinner and awards ceremony.

2023 Laureates Awards

Thursday, May 4

Reception at 6 p.m.

Dinner and program at 7 p.m.



The Post Oak Hotel

1600 W. Loop S.

Houston, TX 77027

Kindly RSVP by April 24.

For questions, please contact dpevents@rice.edu or 713-348-4111.

Meet the 2023 Laureates Honorees



Gold Medal Award

Distinguished Alumni Award

Meritorious Service Award

Thank you to the 2023 Laureates Awards Selection Committee!

Monique Shankle ’86, Chair

Matthew Andrade Cheney ’14

Estevan Daniel Delgado ’13

Cindy Dinh ’11

Bryan Domning ’75

Kraettli L. Epperson ’95

Aurra Fellows ’12

Wanna Hadnott ’84

Angela James ’92

Armanda Lewis ’98

Robert Lundin ’00

Dianna M. Milewicz ’78

Justin Onwenu ’18

Jan West ’73