2023 Laureates Awards Celebration
Created by the Association of Rice Alumni, the Laureates Awards Program recognizes highly distinguished individuals for extraordinary achievements and contributions to their professions, local communities and Rice University. This year, recipients include beloved professors, visionary trailblazers, generous volunteers and more.
The special evening will include a reception with the honorees, a formal dinner and awards ceremony.
2023 Laureates Awards
Thursday, May 4
Reception at 6 p.m.
Dinner and program at 7 p.m.
The Post Oak Hotel
1600 W. Loop S.
Houston, TX 77027
Kindly RSVP by April 24.
For questions, please contact dpevents@rice.edu or 713-348-4111.
Meet the 2023 Laureates Honorees
Gold Medal Award
Distinguished Alumni Award
Meritorious Service Award
Thank you to the 2023 Laureates Awards Selection Committee!
Monique Shankle ’86, Chair
Matthew Andrade Cheney ’14
Estevan Daniel Delgado ’13
Cindy Dinh ’11
Bryan Domning ’75
Kraettli L. Epperson ’95
Aurra Fellows ’12
Wanna Hadnott ’84
Angela James ’92
Armanda Lewis ’98
Robert Lundin ’00
Dianna M. Milewicz ’78
Justin Onwenu ’18
Jan West ’73